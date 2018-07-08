True Pundit

Politics World

North Korea says talks with Pompeo ‘regrettable’: report

Posted on by
Share:

North Korea is reportedly criticizing talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling the two days of meetings that ended Saturday “regrettable.”

An unnamed spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry in a statement accused the U.S. of unilaterally pressuring North Korea to denuclearize and “betraying the spirit” of the summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un last month, according to The Associated Press.

The statement said the discussions with Pompeo were “very concerning,” and suggested that the country is no longer as willing to give up its nukes as it had previously been.

Pompeo offered a differing view of the two days of talks, telling reporters that the conversations were “productive,” “in good faith,” and that “a great deal of progress” had been made, according to the APREAD  MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

North Korea says talks with Pompeo 'regrettable': report
North Korea says talks with Pompeo 'regrettable': report

North Korea is reportedly criticizing talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling the two days of meetings that ended Saturday “regrettable.”

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: