North Korea says talks with Pompeo ‘regrettable’: report

North Korea is reportedly criticizing talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling the two days of meetings that ended Saturday “regrettable.”

An unnamed spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry in a statement accused the U.S. of unilaterally pressuring North Korea to denuclearize and “betraying the spirit” of the summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un last month, according to The Associated Press.

The statement said the discussions with Pompeo were “very concerning,” and suggested that the country is no longer as willing to give up its nukes as it had previously been.

Pompeo offered a differing view of the two days of talks, telling reporters that the conversations were “productive,” “in good faith,” and that “a great deal of progress” had been made, according to the AP – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1