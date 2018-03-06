True Pundit

NJ Transit suspends conductor who allegedly warned passengers ICE agents were ‘looking for illegals’

A NJ Transit rail conductor has been suspended after allegedly falsely claiming agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security were searching for illegal immigrants aboard a train out of Bayhead to New York early Monday.

Passengers began to tweet at the transportation company, along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker, and other state officials, asking why ICE agents were “riding the train to find illegals and criminals.”

NJ Transit asked riders for more details, and seemingly concluded the agency employee was on a Coast Line Train #3326 out of Bayhead in Ocean County, just before 7 a.m.

In a statement, NJ Transit said it has “taken swift action by immediately suspending, without pay, the crew member who made the alleged train announcement pending the outcome of a full investigation.” – READ MORE

