NJ Transit suspends conductor who allegedly warned passengers ICE agents were ‘looking for illegals’

A NJ Transit rail conductor has been suspended after allegedly falsely claiming agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security were searching for illegal immigrants aboard a train out of Bayhead to New York early Monday.

Passengers began to tweet at the transportation company, along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker, and other state officials, asking why ICE agents were “riding the train to find illegals and criminals.”

They just made a second announcement that they are "looking for illegals" How is this allowed???? @NJTRANSIT @ACLUNJ @PhilMurphyNJ @GovMurphy — rory katharine (@TelltaleShart) March 5, 2018

NJ Transit asked riders for more details, and seemingly concluded the agency employee was on a Coast Line Train #3326 out of Bayhead in Ocean County, just before 7 a.m.

In a statement, NJ Transit said it has “taken swift action by immediately suspending, without pay, the crew member who made the alleged train announcement pending the outcome of a full investigation.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1