Guatemala announces it will move embassy to Jerusalem, thanks Trump for ‘leading the way’

Following the lead of the United States, the president of Guatemala announced Sunday that his country will permanently move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“In May of this year, we will celebrate Israel’s 70th anniversary, and under my instructions, two days after the U.S. will move its embassy, Guatemala will return and permanently move its embassy to Jerusalem,” President Jimmy Morales announced at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C.

“I would like to thank President Trump for leading the way,” Morales said during his speech. “His courageous decision has encouraged us to do what is right.”

Guatemala was the first country to have a Jerusalem-based embassy in Israel but moved it in 1980 at the urging of the U.N security council. Now it is the first country to join the United States in moving its embassy back to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. On Dec. 24, it became the first non-U.S. nation to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. – READ MORE

