The New York Times Gets Caught In Yet Another Lie

In February 2017, President Trump ignited a firestorm with comments about refugee violence in Sweden.

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers and they’re having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump said during a rally in Melbourne, Florida.

Turns out Trump was wrong about “last night.” The next day on Twitter, Trump said his Sweden statement “was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.”

The Times then concluded that Trump was an uninformed buffoon. “The episode underscored that Mr. Trump obtains, processes and uses information differently from any modern president. He watches television at night and tends to incorporate what he sees into his Twitter feed, speeches and interviews.”

A year later, though, The Times has come full circle. On Sunday, America’s “paper of record” finally got around to covering the story. “Hand Grenades and Gang Violence Rattle Sweden’s Middle Class,” read the headline.

“… [G]ang-related assaults and shootings are becoming more frequent, and the number of neighborhoods categorized by the police as ‘marred by crime, social unrest and insecurity’ is rising. Crime and immigration are certain to be key issues in September’s general election, alongside the traditional debates over education and health care,” the paper wrote.- READ MORE

