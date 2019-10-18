NJ reminds residents to pay pumpkin tax

New Jersey is reminding residents that if they purchased a pumpkin and intend to use it for a decoration, there’s a tax for that.

Folks who eat their pumpkins are exempt, however.

Pumpkins used for decoration are subject to Sales Tax.

Pumpkins used for food or in food preparation are tax free. pic.twitter.com/bZzyAVsQb1 — NJ Div of Taxation 🎃 (@nj_taxation) October 15, 2019

The New Jersey Division of Taxation sent out this friendly reminder via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Pumpkins used for decoration are subject to Sales Tax,” the post read. “Pumpkins used for food or in food preparation are tax free.” – READ MORE