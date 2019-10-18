Cartel gunmen free El Chapo’s son from Mexican police while terrorizing city

Cartel gunmen forced Mexican police to release Ovidio Guzman Lopez — one of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s sons — on Thursday following an arrest, according to a Reuters report.

Guzman Lopez, 28, is accused of drug trafficking in the U.S., including charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana

Call of Duty culiacan pic.twitter.com/yzDAvF5pZ5 — el mundo al revés 📱 (@Mundo_A_reves) October 18, 2019

Reuters reported Friday that authorities arrested Guzman Lopez but shortly afterward released him to armed cartel members.

The news agency reported that Guzman’s arrest sparked gun battles as well as a prison break.

Cartel members attacked a National Guard militarized police force from within a house in Culiacan, which is the capital of Mexico's Sinaloa state. When the officers entered, they discovered Guzman Lopez and three other men.