NJ Dem Lobbied Against Sex Offender Registry

New Jersey Democratic congressman Tom Malinowski fought against the establishment of the national sex offender registry as the top lobbyist for Human Rights Watch, according to a review of congressional records and lobbying disclosures.

Prior to assuming office, the Democrat opposed a 2006 crime bill that imposed tougher penalties on sexual predators, including a permanent record on the national sex offender registry for violent offenders who victimized children. He and his fellow lobbyists argued in a letter to Congress that “no legitimate community safety justification” exists to create such a registry, which they warned will put offenders “at risk of retaliation and discrimination.”

“Crime, even a crime that involves sexual misconduct, should not be license to run roughshod over principles of fairness and proportionality,” the group wrote in the letter signed by Malinowski’s colleague. “Human Rights Watch urges you to vote against .”

Malinowski first rose to prominence when the Obama administration tapped him to become assistant secretary for democracy, human rights, and labor at the State Department in 2014. The White House chose him because they liked Malinowski’s reputation as a “good guy lobbyist,” according to the Center for Responsive Politics, but Malinowski’s earlier efforts to block a widely popular effort to hold sex predators accountable complicates his legacy as a Beltway lobbyist. – READ MORE

