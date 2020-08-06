Rioters Attack Police Station In Portland Suburb, Try To Burn It Down, Attempt To Run Over Police With Truck

Rioters attacked the Portland Police Department’s East Precinct on Wednesday night, which is in a residential area, and reportedly tried to run over police officers while fleeing the scene after attempting to set the building on fire.

Late at night a group of a few hundred people blocked traffic, shined green lasers at police officers, attempted to tear down protective boarding on the building, and worked to disable surveillance cameras in an attempt to conceal their criminal activity.

For the first time since the riots began in Portland, antifa attacked the east precinct, located far on the east side of the city. Rioters immediately began disabling security cameras around the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/s6hoPPwAs1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

#Antifa have started a fire on the front door of the Portland Police east precinct. They tore off the barricade and placed tinder around the fire. They’re trying to burn down the building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2UN7o21dZy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

A member in the group was seen attempting to tear the surveillance camera off of the front doors of the East Precinct. Other people in the group began spray painting the camera as well as the front doors of the precinct. Lots of members of the group were seen wearing helmets and carrying shields.

“Several people in the group began to ram a large 2 by 4 piece of wood in to the front glass doors in an effort to shatter them,” the Portland Police Department said in a statement. “Other members of the group slammed different heavy large objects into the glass doors as well. The objects included large rocks.” – READ MORE

