Alleged NY gang member reportedly carries out at least 3 drive-by shootings after being freed without bail on attempted murder charges

A Brooklyn man is in federal custody for the second time since May after allegedly participating in at least three drive-by shootings across the city.

He was released without bail in May on attempted murder charges, according to the New York Post, and reportedly “went right back to shooting.”

Federal prosecutors say 23-year-old Darrius Sutton was arrested in May in connection with an East New York shooting.

The shooting left a victim seriously injured.

Authorities charged Sutton with attempted murder, but he was released without bail the same day of his arrest after the sole witness in the incident recanted their testimony.

Sutton — who reportedly belongs to the Bloods — reportedly joined others in a string of drive-by shootings between his release and July.

“At the time of arraignment, the sole eyewitness had recanted so we did not have sufficient evidence to keep the defendant in custody,” a spokesman for the DA said in a statement about the May incident. “The investigation is continuing and we hope other witnesses come forward.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --