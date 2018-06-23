Politics
Activists vandalize billboard to blast ICE: ‘We make kids disappear’
A group of activists vandalized a California billboard early Thursday to criticize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid backlash to the Trump administration’s previous policy separating children from families who illegally cross the southern border.
The blue billboard from a junk company featuring a photo of a surprised child originally read “We make junk disappear,” according to The Mercury News. It was redone to read “We make kids disappear – I.C.E.”
A group called Indecline, a self-described “activist art collective,” took credit for the vandalized billboard online.
A video posted on social media showcases three sweatshirt-clad and masked individuals climbing up to the billboard and writing the new message.