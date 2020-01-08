Nikki Haley: The Only Ones Mourning Soleimani Are the Democrats

Former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasted Democrats for criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to order the strike on Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

In Monday’s interview on Fox News’s “Hannity,” Haley claimed Democratic leadership and presidential candidates are the only people who are “mourning” Soleimani’s death.

“You don’t see anyone standing up for Iran. You’re not hearing any of the Gulf members, you’re not hearing China, you’re not hearing Russia. The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates.”

She added that the rest of the world leaders knew Soleimani had “evil veins” and understood his role in coordinating militias around the world to conduct attacks against a variety of targets. – READ MORE