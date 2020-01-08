Ricky Gervais Gains Hundreds of Thousands of Online Followers After Skewering Hollywood Elites

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais took to social media to welcome what he said were the 300,000 new followers he gained on Twitter following his Golden Globes hosting performance Sunday, in which he called out Hollywood’s virtue signaling about climate change, Apple operating sweatshops, and Hollywood’s silence about accused rapist and disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Welcome to the 300,000 new followers I acquired today. I promise you won’t like everything I say, but here’s a sexy photo,” Gervais said

Gervais’ Golden Globes monologue was a blistering critique of the do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do celebrity elites rarely seen, not to mention on live broadcast.

“You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais said in his opening salvo. “So, if you win, come up, accept your little award tonight, come up, accept it, thank your agent and your God, and fuck off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”

With Apple CEO Tim Cook in the star-studded audience, Gervais tore into the company and it’s new film studio.

"Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb show," Gervais said. "A superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China."