Mark Levin: Trump Didn’t Need Congress for Strike in Midst of ‘Coup’ and Recess

Conservative talk radio star Mark Levin rebuked claims that President Donald Trump required Congressional approval for the U.S.’s deadly airstrike on Iran’s top military commander, stating the president didn’t need to notify Democrats because they are “orchestrating a coup” against him.

“Trump didn’t confer with Congress? Uh, Congress has been on recess. Moreover, the House Intelligence Committee has spent months orchestrating a coup against our president rather than doing its job protecting America from, among others, the terrorist regime in Iran,” Levin wrote on social media Friday morning. “But a president is not required to alert Congress to a real-time defensive military action. So Pelosi and her ilk can leak and put the military action at risk? These Democrats are undermining our security. We were attacked by the Iranian regime.”

Early Friday morning, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ foreign operations unit, was killed by U.S. forces at Baghdad’s main airport.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the deadly strike came in response to intelligence that Soleimani was plotting an imminent attack on U.S. citizens.

"He was actively plotting in the region to take actions — a big action, as he described it — that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk," Pompeo told CNN's New Day.