    Nike’s Kaepernick Ad Has Cost The Company Over $4 Billion So Far

    Since announcing their new advertising campaign will be led by Colin Kaepernick, the social media backlash has dominated the virtue-signaling efforts we presume they hoped for.

    With images of Nike apparel and footwear being burned and real sacrifice being discussed, it appears investors are growing disillusioned as NFL fans as Nike shares are down over 3% in the pre-market.

    That is a loss of over $4 billion in market capitalization since the market close on Friday

     

