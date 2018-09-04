Trump suggests Woodward is a ‘Dem operative’ — “CIA Bob” is On the Ropes

President Trump accused veteran journalist Bob Woodward of being a Democratic “operative” after excerpts from the reporter’s new book were released.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump cited his aides refuting the reporting in “Fear: Trump in the White House” as evidence that the book is inaccurate.

“The Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly,” he wrote. “Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes. Woodward is a Dem operative? Notice timing?”

Woodward said that he tried to contact Trump for an interview for the book, but that he never heard back from the several people he contacted.

