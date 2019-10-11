Nike pulls Houston Rockets merch from stores in China, and social media erupts with condemnation

Nike faced steep criticism after it was reported on Thursday that the company pulled Houston Rockets merchandise in its stores in China over the free speech controversy.

Controversy erupted when the NBA shut down the team’s general manager after he made a statement in support of Hong Kong protesters struggling against Chinese communist oppression.

Other protests have sprung up in defiance of the NBA stance to clamp down on speech that is objectionable to the Communist regime in China.

Reuters confirmed that the merchandise had been pulled by major Chinese Nike stores.

The NBA has a business stake in China said to be worth more than $4 billion. – READ MORE