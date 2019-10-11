Rose McGowan Absolutely Shreds Hillary For Ignoring Victims of Alleged Sexual Assaults

After it was revealed on Thursday in a report in The Hollywood Reporter detailing some of the claims of Ronan Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” that Hillary Clinton pressured Farrow to drop his investigation into Harvey Weinstein, actress Rose McGowan — whose accusations against Weinstein of sexual assault helped launch the #MeToo movement — ripped Clinton for her actions, tweeting, “Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so.”

Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so pic.twitter.com/CR5Xs6Ppj6 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2019

In June 2018, McGowan slammed Bill Clinton after Clinton said he hadn’t apologized to Monica Lewinsky since the scandal involving her, saying, “I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.” McGowan tweeted, “Bill Clinton. Here is the truth of it: a human life was altered & destroyed due to your selfishness. Because. You. Could. You not only wiped your semen on a young girl’s dress, you left a stain on society. You actually owe EVERYONE an apology, especially her.”

McGowan has no reverence for Democratic power figures; in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2018, McGowan described her disappointment with former President Barack Obama after meeting him and his non-acknowledgment of the #MeToo movement or her comments targeting Weinstein, saying bitterly, "I was disappointed he didn't acknowledge a global fight, let alone mine. It was after everything had come out." As The Daily Wire reported, "THR's Chris Gardner notes that Obama's glaring failure to address the elephant in the room 'was especially hard for her because Obama's daughter Malia had interned at the Weinstein Co.'"