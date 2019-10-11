Federal appeals court upholds House subpoena for Trump’s financial records

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a subpoena for President Donald Trump’s financial records from the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The 2-1 ruling by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Trump’s bid to block the committee from getting eight years’ worth of his financial records from the accounting firm Mazars USA.

The committee on April 15 issued Mazars a subpoena for various financial statements related to the Trump Organization, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Old Post Office in Washington.

“Contrary to the President’s arguments, the Committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply,” Judge David Tatel wrote in the majority opinion.

“We conclude that in issuing the challenged subpoena, the Committee was engaged in a ‘legitimate legislative investigation,’ ” wrote Tatel, who was joined by Judge Patricia Millett in the majority decision.

Tatel was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton; Millett was appointed by President Barack Obama.