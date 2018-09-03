Nike Goes Full F*CK THE POLICE to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of “Just Do It” Campaign

What do you expect from a company that exploited children in sweatshops to make a fortune.

“BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign.” — Rovell

Kaepernick, the face of anti-police angst, is now the new face of Nike.

Let’s see how that works out for you.

