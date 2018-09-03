Politics Security
Trump Drop Kicks Jeff Sessions on Labor Day
“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.
Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time.
Good job Jeff……” — Donald Trump
BOOM.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018
If Freeh becomes next AG you can bet he will look at reinstating Robyn Gritz … That's one tough woman who could clean up the FBI. Seriously. She's a nightmare adversary and another street fighter from the Philly area.
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 3, 2018