    Trump Drop Kicks Jeff Sessions on Labor Day

    “Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.

    Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time.

    Good job Jeff……” — Donald Trump

    BOOM.

