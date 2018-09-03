Trump Drop Kicks Jeff Sessions on Labor Day

“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.

Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time.

Good job Jeff……” — Donald Trump

BOOM.

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

If Freeh becomes next AG you can bet he will look at reinstating Robyn Gritz … That's one tough woman who could clean up the FBI. Seriously. She's a nightmare adversary and another street fighter from the Philly area. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 3, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1