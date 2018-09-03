Deep-State Brit Hume from FOX NEWS Attacks Trump’s Hammering of Sessions

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume on Monday pushed back on President Trump’s tweets knocking Attorney General Jeff Sessions for pursuing charges against a pair of GOP congressmen.

“Will DJT [Donald J. Trump] never learn that an attorney general’s job is not to play goalie for a president or his party, or any party for that matter?” Hume wrote on Twitter, responding to Trump’s earlier comments.

Hume was responding to tweets from the president earlier Monday afternoon that attacked Sessions for bringing criminal charges against two Republican lawmakers who had been Trump’s earliest backers in Congress.

Trump suggested that Sessions and Department of Justice (DOJ) officials were endangering the GOP ahead of the November midterm elections by bringing charges against Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.).

“Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department,” Trump tweeted.

“Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff,” he added. READ MORE:

