Nike Fighting to Keep Oregon a ‘Sanctuary State’ After Illegal Alien Kills Young Couple

The Multinational Nike Corporation — Accused Of Employing Slavelabor — Is Fighting To Keep Oregon A “sanctuary State” For All Illegal Aliens Less Than A Month After An Illegal Alien Has Been Accused Of Killing A Young Couple In A Drunk Driving Car Crash.

In a statement this week, Nike CEO Mark Parker announced the corporation’s opposition to a statewide measure that would repeal Oregon’s sanctuary state law that has protected criminal illegal aliens for three decades.

Parker wrote in a statement:

Nike employs people from all over the world; we can attest to the unique value, contributions, and innovations that people from diverse backgrounds add to Nike and to Oregon’s culture and economy. Ending Oregon’s sanctuary law will damage Oregon’s long-standing track record as a place that attracts diverse talent from across the globe. [Emphasis added] – READ MORE