Green Card Holder Goes On Mass Shooting Spree, Murders 5 People, Police Say

A green card holder in the state of California allegedly went on a mass shooting spree on Wednesday, murdering five people before turning the gun on himself after being confronted by law enforcement.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood identified the suspect as a 54-year-old Hispanic male and stated that he used a .50-caliber handgun to murder his victims. ABC News reports:

Investigators believe that [the suspect], a legal, permanent resident of the United States, may have forced his wife to come with him to the trucking shop to confront people there, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in a press conference Thursday, calling the shooting spree “very calculated.”

Youngblood noted that the shooting appeared to be calculated, saying, “The way this went down, it appeared that this was well-planned.”

When a person is considered a “permanent resident” that means they are a foreign national — not a U.S. citizen — and that they have a green card, which allows them to work in the United States.- READ MORE