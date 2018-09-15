WATCH: Video Of Baltimore Mayor Saying ‘You Can Smell The Rats’ Goes Viral

In a viral video that has caught the attention of not only online viewers but city officials and several media outlets, Democratic Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh exclaimed while touring one of the many decrepit neighborhoods in her city that “you can smell the rats.”

In a segment that aired on Fox 45 earlier this week, the mayor and other city officials tour some areas impacted by Pugh’s 2017 violence-reduction initiative, the Baltimore Sun reports. While walking through an area filled with decrepit, vacant homes, the scene overwhelms Pugh.

“What the hell? We should just take all this [expletive] down,” she says. “Whoa, you can smell the rats. Whew, Jesus. Oh, my God, you can smell the dead animals.” – READ MORE