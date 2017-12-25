Featured Politics
The Night Before Christmas: Twitter Rocked as Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange’s Account Gets Deleted
Who sacked Julian Assange’s Twitter account hours before Christmas in the United States?
Assange?
Another ‘rogue’ Twitter employee (like Trump’s account deletion)?
Or Twitter itself?
It is hard to imagine Twitter would delete Assange’s account. That is unlikely.
So what happened?
This story is Developing.
We established a direct line to communicate with Assange before and during 2016 election on the Hillary Drone story. That link has apparently gone DARK. https://t.co/W02MA65eB3
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 25, 2017
Several hooded men enter the office of Julian Assange lawyer Baltasar Garzón https://t.co/Y0L851qjTJ
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 25, 2017
And just like that…Julian Assange's Twitter profile is gone.#QAnon #TheStorm #poof pic.twitter.com/MlYtpHxyez
— Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) December 25, 2017
Remember that time Hillary Clinton wanted to Drone Julian Assange?!?
Now twitter has silenced & removed his account.
The Left has an agenda and it doesn’t involve free speech or the truth being exposed.
— Corryn 🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) December 25, 2017
To Silence Wikileaks, #HillaryClinton Proposed Drone Strike on Julian Assange — report https://t.co/S7tPrl2QCZ
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 3, 2016
Julian Assange was kicked of twitter today cuz he dared to expose the Dem party and the Clinton crime family. Let’s make this very clear. I have never tweeted about Seth Rich. But I believe we can now say, without a shadow of a doubt, the DNC/Clinton’s had him murdered.
— Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) December 25, 2017
#qanon
Julian Assange's twitter has been taken down. Please keep him your thoughts at this time. Will follow up if I receive more information. pic.twitter.com/doeh8IYxZR
— B (@B75434425) December 25, 2017
Julian Assange Twitter account down?? pic.twitter.com/ERoM97yaHR
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 25, 2017