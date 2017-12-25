Several hooded men enter the office of Julian Assange lawyer Baltasar Garzón

Translated to English from El Pais newspaper in Spain – from Dec. 19, 2007 ~

As if it were an impossible mission , at least three people dressed in black and hooded entered the early hours of this Monday in the offices of the office of the former judge of the National Court Baltasar Garzón , located on Avenida Menéndez Pelayo 87 in Madrid. The alleged thieves, “very professional,” according to police sources, blinded the security cameras with tape. Apparently they have not taken money, because there was not, according to police sources. But it does seem that they have trastadoado between documents, although it has not yet been determined what is missing.

The investigation is being carried out by the scientific police as if it were “an attempted robbery,” they added. They are waiting for technicians to check if copies of files have been made from the computers.

Since he was removed from the judiciary, after being sentenced to 11 years of disqualification for ordering recordings – allegedly illegal at that time – between defendants of the Gürtel plot and his lawyers, Baltasar Garzón has directed, among other things, the legal defense of the founder Wikileaks, Julian Assange .

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

politica.elpais.com