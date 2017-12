PAYBACK: Nikki Haley and Trump Give United Nations a Giant Lump of Coal on Christmas Eve; USA Cuts U.N. Budget

The global phonies at the United Nations never expected this to happen. But they were warned.

Trying to mess with President Donald Trump’s decisions in Israel just cost the U.N. $285 million.

Put that in your Christmas stocking.

