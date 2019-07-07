Willie Brown: Democrats’ ‘Dream Ticket’ Is Kamala Harris & Pete Buttigieg

Democrats’ “dream ticket” would have Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the top slot and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as her running mate.

That’s according to former San Francisco mayor and California State Assembly speaker Willie Brown, who is widely respected as a political pundit with inside into internal Democratic Party politics.

Brown wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday:

If the Democrats really want to generate some interest in the presidential race, the ticket should be Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg. I’m not saying a combo of the California senator and South Bend, Ind., mayor would win for sure. But it could, because it would certainly throw President Trump off his game. And the pairing of a female former prosecutor with a gay middle American who is both a Rhodes scholar and an Afghanistan war veteran would certainly get the nation’s attention.

Brown went on to add that Harris would be good enough at debating to throw Trump off his game, and Buttigieg is “level-headed and likable” enough to provide a contrast to the president. – READ MORE