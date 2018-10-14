Nicolle Wallace’s Violent Fantasy Life: ‘Wring’ Sanders’ Neck, ‘Punch’ Trump’s Face

For The Second Time In Less Than Six Months, Msnbc Afternoon Anchor Nicolle Wallace Has Openly Embraced Violence Against Her Republican Political Enemies.

Referring to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, back in May, Wallace asked a White House reporter on the air, “How do you resist the temptation to run up and wring her neck?”

This week, on her Thursday show, Wallace bragged about telling Jeb Bush to assault Donald Trump.

Referring back to the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Wallace proudly remembered, “I told Jeb Bush after the debate that I thought he should have punched [Trump]in the face.” – READ MORE