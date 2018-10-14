CNN Slammed as ‘Full Blown Racist’ After Commentators Call Kanye West ‘Token Negro’

Cnn Is Being Accused Of Racism After Commentators Bakari Sellers And Tara Setmayer Bashed Rapper Kanye West Over His Support For Trump On Cnn Tonight With Don Lemon, Going So Far As To Call Him A “token Negro.”

“Kanye West is what happens when negroes don’t read,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said, in reference to an old Chris Rock bit.

.@Bakari_Sellers: "My issue with Kanye West is quite simple — is that anti-intellectualism simply isn't cool." https://t.co/FVeCRODqXl pic.twitter.com/rhH5nWSubZ — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 10, 2018

Last night on @CNN, Kanye West was called a “token negro” and a “dumb negro”. I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on @FoxNews. CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST. They want their slaves back 😂😂@Bakari_Sellers @donlemon #TRUMP2020 https://t.co/QL2RGvHlLo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2018

"Last night on CNN, Kanye West was called a 'token negro' and a 'dumb negro'. I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on FoxNews. CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST. They want their slaves back," Owens wrote.