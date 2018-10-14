Juanita Broaddrick Blasts CNN for Describing Rape Allegation Against Clinton as ‘Harassment’

Juanita Broaddrick Blasted Cnn After The Far-left Cable Channel Downplayed The Allegations Against Former President Bill Clinton As Mere “harassment.”

During a Tuesday softball interview with two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour asked the former first lady about the questions she can expect on the speaking tour she and Bill are about to launch.

“Obviously you’re going to be prepared to have questions about that moment in 1998, the impeachment, the allegations of sexual harassment against your own husband. Are you prepared to answer those questions?” Amanpour asked. [emphasis added]

Describing the numerous allegations against Bill Clinton as mere “harassment” goes beyond fake news and into the realm of outright lying.

Juanita Broaddrick, the retired nursing home administrator who has credibly accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 978, generously described Amanpour’s use of the word “harassment” as a “gross understatement.” – READ MORE