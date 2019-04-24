Nicole Kidman says she’s ‘teased’ for her belief in God, going to Church as a family

Actress Nicole Kidman revealed she often gets teased by friends for passing her strong belief in God onto her children.

The 51-year-old actress shares two kids with country singer Keith Urban as well as her two other children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. The star revealed that her friends often comment on her faith and the way she has daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, attend church as a family.

“A lot of my friends tease me,” Kidman revealed in a cover story for Vanity Fair.

“That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had a massive impact,” the Oscar winner said.

Despite gentle jabs from her inner circle, the star is undeterred. However, she makes it clear that she isn’t raising her children to be afraid to ask questions about their faith. – READ MORE

