Trump: We’re Sending Armed Soldiers To The Border After National Guard Incident

President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday that he intends to send armed troops to the country’s southern border in response to an incident that occurred late last week, where Mexican officials detained two U.S. Army soldiers on the American side of the border and disarmed one of them.

Trump explained Wednesday that he believes the incident was no accident, but rather a “diversionary tactic” meant to take focus off of drug-running activities, and accused Mexican authorities not just of ignoring the rising smuggling problem, but of actively facilitating “coyotes and cartels” conducting illegal border-jumping operations.

In response, the president says, armed National Guard troops will be deployed to the border.

"Mexico's Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border. Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!" Trump tweeted.


