Former FBI Official Admits Hillary Clinton Emails Were Found in Obama White House

A former top FBI official has admitted under oath that a repository of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email records was obtained by the Obama White House and housed in the Executive Office of the President.

https://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1120718496034324487

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch recently coaxed the admission out of the former assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, Bill Priestap, as part of a court-ordered discovery regarding Clinton’s unauthorized email server.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled earlier this year that discovery could commence examining Clinton’s use of the server and ordered Obama administration senior State Department officials, lawyers, and Clinton aides to be deposed or answer written questions under oath. The court said that the Clinton email system was “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.”

Judicial Watch asked Priestap to identify representatives of Clinton, her former staff, and government agencies from which “email repositories were obtained” by the FBI.

In addition to the Executive Office of the President, Priestap also named “Clinton aides Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, Jacob Sullivan, and Justin Cooper; former Clinton information technology staffer Bryan Pagliano, the State Department, Secret Service, and Washington-based law firm Williams and Connolly.” – READ MORE