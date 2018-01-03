Niagara Falls is coated in ice and looks absolutely insane right now

Niagara Falls is an incredibly popular tourist destination for one reason and one reason alone: it’s neat to look at. The falls are a sight to behold no matter what season you choose to visit, but anyone within driving distance is in for a real treat right now. The chilly temperatures which have gripped the northeast over the past week have resulted in a gorgeous spectacle, with thousands of drippy icicles and frosted trees surrounding the falls.

The entire area around the falls has taken on an otherworldly appearance. Everything is coated in a layer of shiny ice thanks to the snowy mist produced by the constantly tumbling water, and photographers are having an absolute field day.

Temperatures in the Niagara Falls area have been well below freezing for a while now, even dipping below zero (with much colder wind chills), and while it doesn’t make for very good t-shirt weather, it does produce some eye-catching vistas.

This not painting it's real picture of Niagara falls now in winter cold pic.twitter.com/6NA4e9LsSm — Rifat Iqbal Mirza (@rifat710) December 29, 2017

