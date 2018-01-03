After Russia Collusion Fails to Stick, Barbra Streisand Proposes New Reason to Impeach Trump

Almost from the moment he was sworn into office, liberals have been demanding that President Donald Trump be impeached from office for a variety of reasons, though mostly centered around alleged collusion with the Russians to “steal” the 2016 election from the supposed rightful victor, failed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

But the Russian collusion narrative pushed by the liberal media is rapidly crumbling and a recent effort by House Democrats to introduce articles of impeachment failed miserably — and Trump remains the president.

Thus, some of Trump’s haters have really begun to reach to find a reason why the president should be kicked out of office, as evidenced by a recent tweet from a formerly popular star of music and Hollywood, Barbra Streisand, according to Rare.

Streisand tweeted on Friday, “Collusion or no collusion, @ realDonaldTrump should be impeached for sheer stupidity.”

Collusion or no collusion, @realDonaldTrump should be impeached for sheer stupidity. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 30, 2017

That tweet had been immediately preceded by one that took issue with Trump’s hilarious “perhaps we need more Global Warming” taunt to climate change believers about the excessive cold weather, as well as a recent interview he allowed with a New York Times reporter.- READ MORE

