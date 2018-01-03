‘Mapping the Swamp’ report finds 30,000 feds earn more than any governor

Tens of thousands of federal employees earn more money than any U.S. governor, according to a new report that reveals some eye-popping stats on government spending for the federal workforce.

The 40-page report, titled “Mapping the Swamp” and released by government watchdog group OpenTheBooks, focused on the “size, scope and power” of the federal government — and found salary spending for high-paid employees on the rise.

“The number of highly compensated federal employees is growing,” the report said, describing six-figure salaries as increasingly common.

According to the report, the number of federal employees making $200,000 or more increased by 165 percent between fiscal 2010 and 2016. Federal employees making $150,000 or more grew by 60 percent, with the number making more than $100,000 increasing by 37 percent in the same time period.

The group put its figures in context by comparing these plush payment packages with those of America’s governors.

“Nearly 30,000 rank-and-file federal employees who received more than $190,823 out-earned each of the 50 state governors,” the report said. – READ MORE

