Chicago Bar Bans ‘Make America Great Again’ Hats

A Chicago bar has decided to ban Make America Great Again hats inside its establishment in an effort to maintain what it calls “a classy environment.”

Replay Lincoln Park announced the decision on Facebook over the weekend, sparking some debate on social media.

“After much consternation and consideration and to maintain a ‘classy environment’, Replay Lincoln Park has implemented a new and strictly enforced dress code,” the post read. “No face tattoos, no specific hats, please see below. Let’s keep it classy Chicago. Sincerely, management.”

The post was accompanied with a photo of a red hat reading Make America Great Again and an image of a man with facial tattoos. The account later clarified “no gang face tats.”

Replay Lincoln Park’s owner Mark Kwiatkowski said he wrote the post himself.

“I was just frustrated and I just kind of wanted to make somewhat of a statement,” he told NBC 5. “I felt like we did have an opportunity to say something that might draw some attention to this ugliness.”

