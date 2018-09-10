CBS chief Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves has resigned after at least 12 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct in a pair of New Yorker articles authored by Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow.

In a statement released Sunday evening, CBS said that Moonves would depart his position as chairman, president and CEO “effective immediately.” COO Joseph Ianniello was announced as president and acting CEO “while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor.”

The network also announced that it and Moonves would donate $20 million to organizations that support “that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.” The $20 million would come out of any compensation Moonves is due to receive following the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the allegations against him.

Moonves’ future at CBS came into question in July, when Farrow published an expose in the New Yorker detailing allegations from six women. This week, multiple news outlets reported that Moonves was negotiating a possible exit with independent directors of CBS’ board.- READ MORE

Embattled actors Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal will not be charged with sex crimes by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office over allegations the D.A. says have exceeded the state’s statute of limitations.

The alleged events in the case against Spacey — one of dozens of allegations that have been leveled against him by men in the U.S. and abroad over the last year — occurred in 1992. “The victim was not a minor at the time of the alleged crime, according to authorities,” THR reports.

In its initial report on the D.A. reviewing the case, THR noted that it was the second case against Spacey presented to the D.A. “The initial case was presented April 5 to the district attorney’s office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” the outlet reported at the time. “It is unclear which law enforcement agency filed the new case.” – READ MORE