NFL Tries Last-Ditch Effort to Regain Fans With Special Military Message During Super Bowl

The NFL is worried about its ratings — understandably so, after national anthem protests led many Americans to boycott the NFL. Now, the league plans to broadcast a special military honor at the Super Bowl.

According to the NFL, the league will salute 15 recipients of the Medal of Honor before the Feb. 4 game.

In addition, all 15 Medal of Honor recipients will be involved in the famous coin toss before the contest.

It’s clear that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to do some damage control at the biggest game of the year.

“The NFL is proud to honor our nation’s heroes at Super Bowl LII,” Goodell said in a statement.

“These courageous individuals deserve to be recognized on America’s biggest stage. – READ MORE

On Super Bowl Sunday, millions of Americans come together for the big game. Some come for the football, some come for the food, and some come for the commercials.

Many advertisers save their best efforts for game day, knowing the number of people they will reach could be astronomical in comparison to any other day — and some even use the platform to promote political ideals.

Longtime Super Bowl sponsor Anheuser-Busch stirred controversy in 2017 with a Budweiser ad focusing on immigration — but the 2018 ad brings a much more unifying message – READ MORE

