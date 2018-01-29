Judicial Watch reveals FBI is refusing to turn over more text messages — here’s who they belong to (VDIEO)

Judicial Watch president, @TomFitton came on ‘Justice’ to discuss the text message scandal. pic.twitter.com/wd2S8uAi7H — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) January 28, 2018

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton revealed on Fox News over the weekend the FBI has refused to turn over additional text messages related to two anti-Trump employees and senior bureau leadership.

But according to Fitton, the messages the FBI doesn’t want to turn over don’t belong to either Strzok or Page. He told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro the messages belong to the FBI’s number two man, deputy director Andrew McCabe.

“If [Attorney General Jeff] Sessions were serious about this…he’d recognize that this is just the tip of the iceberg. He should send the U.S. Marshals in over to the FBI and to secure the evidence here,” Fitton said. “Because there are other text messages here that have yet to be turned over to Congress.”

“We knew there were text messages to be had. We sued back in September for the text messages of the number two at the FBI, Andrew McCabe. And they just told us this week they gave us everything they were gonna give us and not one text message was turned over,” Fitton explained. “Have they lost Andrew McCabe’s text messages?” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Out of 50,000 texts between anti-Trump FBI investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – not including an unknown number of recently found texts, the DOJ has submitted a mere 7,000 to Congressional investigators – just 14%, reports the Washington Examiner‘s Byron York.

The majority of the withheld messages were deemed “pesonal” or withheld for other reasons, according to York.

Also notable, according to York, is that the 50,000 Strzok-Page texts only include messages sent and received on FBI-issued Samsung phones – despite several text messages which make clear that the two agents also discussed their politically tainted investigations over their personal iPhones using iMessage.

For investigators, those are particularly intriguing texts – what was so sensitive that they couldn’t discuss on their work phones? – but the number of those texts is unknown. And of course, they have not been turned over to Congress. -Washington Examiner

In a January 19 letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd to Congressional investigators, the DOJ said that they would not be providing “purely personal” text messages. – READ MORE