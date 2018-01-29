The Numbers Are In: Here’s Exactly How Many Babies Were Murdered Under Cecile Richards

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards is stepping down from her role as leader of a group that killed millions of unborn babies on her watch.

According to the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, Richards spent 12 years as leader of the nation’s largest abortion provider — when Planned Parenthood performed more than 3.8 million abortions.

Richards’ departure was first reported by BuzzFeed. No date was given, but the 60-year-old Richards “plans to discuss 2018 and the next steps for Planned Parenthood’s future at the upcoming board meeting,” BuzzFeed reported.

Richards was the leader of the abortion provider during some of the worst years for Planned Parenthood.

Richards defended the evil organization when it was revealed that the tissue of babies who had been aborted was being sold to researchers. A series of undercover videos by the group Center for Medical Progress gave an inside look at the organization’s goulish approach to trafficking in body parts. – READ MORE

States who manage Medicaid in concert with the federal government will now be able to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics and other abortion providers, thanks to the Trump Administration.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Trump Administration has issued an order rescinding an Obama-era directive from April 2016, warning states that “restricting Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood could violate federal law.”

The move marks the first effort by the Trump Administration to take an active role in helping states cut abortion providers off from taxpayer dollars. – READ MORE

Following Ohio, Utah could become the fifth state in the Union to ban abortion on Down syndrome babies in response to news out of Iceland and Denmark claiming that Down syndrome has been “eradicated” in those countries.

“America has a high rate of abortions on such babies as well and so several states have endeavored to ban abortions when done specifically to target a baby with Down syndrome,” according to LifeNews.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, a Republican state representative from Clearfield, said that the bill proposed would make it illegal to obtain an abortion solely for a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. The bill would make seeking a Down syndrome-specific abortion a Class A misdemeanor.

On the difficulty of enforcing the law, Lisonbee said, “I think there are ways around every law.” – READ MORE