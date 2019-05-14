NFL quarterback blasts school for nixing valedictorian: ‘If you want something bad enough, work for it. People are too soft.’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield — who lit up the league in his rookie season last year, throwing for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns — had a few words for an Ohio high school that did away with its valedictorian and salutatorian awards due to concerns about students’ mental health and the school’s “competitive culture.”

“This is so dumb,” Mayfield noted in a tweet that’s going viral. “You’re telling me competition doesn’t bring out the best in people? If you want something bad enough, work for it. People are too soft.”

This is so dumb. You’re telling me competition doesn’t bring out the best in people? If you want something bad enough, work for it. People are too soft. https://t.co/fKUSJhFUF5 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 11, 2019

It was among several changes Mason City Schools announced last week, including capping grade point averages at 5.0, the Enquirer said, adding that the latter was needed because students have been pursuing higher and higher GPAs instead of other endeavors.

“Kids were using their summers, using time during the year to stack themselves up with even more classes,” Tracey Carson, a district spokeswoman, told the paper.