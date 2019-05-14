US soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she will ‘probably never sing the national anthem again’

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe revealed in an interview Monday she will “probably never sing the national anthem again” weeks before the team is set to defend their World Cup title in France.

Rapinoe, who was the first white athlete to kneel during the national anthem before a sporting event following former NFL star Colin Kaepernick’s decision in 2016, revealed in a lengthy interview with Yahoo Sports the backlash she received over her choice to take a knee.

FLASHBACK: US SOCCER STAR MEGAN RAPINOE KNEELS DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM IN ‘LITTLE NOD’ TO KAEPERNICK

Rapinoe said she wasn’t satisfied with the conversation that stemmed from her decision to kneel during the anthem. She expressed her displeasure with U.S. soccer’s statement about the kneeling controversy and the federation’s decision to adopt a rule requiring players to “stand and honor the flag.”

“Using this blanketed patriotism as a defense against what the protest actually is was pretty cowardly. I think the NFL does it,” she told Yahoo Sports. “I felt like the statement from U.S. Soccer, and then the rule they made without ever talking to me, that was the same as what the NFL was doing – just to not have the conversation, to try to just stop me from doing what I’m doing instead of at least having a conversation, and trying to figure out a that makes sense for everyone.” – READ MORE