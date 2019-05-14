BETO BLUES: Staffer fails six times to start chant for candidate at NH campus rally

Democrat Robert “Beto” O’Rourke drew about 300 students and others to Dartmouth College on Friday to drum up support for his presidential campaign, though reports from the student newspaper make it clear folks were less than enthused.

According to The Dartmouth, “America’s Oldest College Newspaper”:

Before O’Rourke’s entrance, a campaign staffer attempted to excite the crowd by beginning a “Beto” chant. The chant died after a few seconds, and the staffer repeated his attempt five more times.

The lackluster response is in line with state and nationwide polls that show O'Rourke faltering in a primary race with dozens of other Democrats who share many of the same policy positions. The Real Clear Politics average for polls since late April shows O'Rourke in sixth place, behind openly gay South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.


