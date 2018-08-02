NFL Player Says Cowboys Owner Has ‘Old Plantation Mentality’ for Forcing Players to Stand for Anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made waves last week when he announced a team policy that requires every player to stand at attention, “toe on the line,” for the national anthem.

Now, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is clapping back.

“The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman told USA Today during training camp. “What did you expect?”

The anthem protests were started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016 as a statement against racial inequality in the United States.

On Tuesday, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called restrictions on players’ rights to protest “a disgrace to the Constitution” and “the opposite of patriotism.”- READ MORE

