FORMER MICHIGAN GOV. CLAIMS RUSSIAN ADS CONTRIBUTED TO HILLARY’S LOSS (VIDEO)

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm appearing on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” said Russian ads with pictures of celebrities saying “Text your vote here,” and “First-time voters vote on Wednesday,” contributed to Hillary Clinton’s loss in Michigan.

Host Chris Cuomo was discussing the midterms with Granholm and CNN political commentator David Urban: “It’s all about turnout,” he said. “That’s what’s going to determine the midterms. It always does.”

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm dismisses President Trump's claims that there 'was no collusion': "It's beyond words how horrible this President has been to the truth. We all know that." https://t.co/jyMXAWBHKa pic.twitter.com/CTfBzi9JRt — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 1, 2018

Granholm answered, “Chris, that’s very true. But let’s be clear, that when you see Russian interference like we saw today through Facebook, Russian interference against Claire McCaskill, and Russian interference at writ large in 2016, getting out the vote is gonna be super important. But there was a poll out today that showed there are some Republicans who think that interference by the Russians to help the Republicans is not such a bad thing.” – READ MORE

