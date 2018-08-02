True Pundit

Politics

Trump: Who was treated worse … Capone or Manafort?

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump suggested on Wednesday that his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has been treated worse than notorious gangster Al Capone.

“Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and ‘Public Enemy Number One,’ or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement – although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion?” Trump tweeted.

Manafort, a longtime Republican operative, is currently on trial for charges of tax and bank fraud in Alexandria, Va.- READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump: Who was treated worse ... Capone or Manafort?
Trump: Who was treated worse ... Capone or Manafort?

President Trump suggested on Wednesday that his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has been treated worse than notorious gangster Al Capone. 

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: