Trump: Who was treated worse … Capone or Manafort?

President Trump suggested on Wednesday that his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has been treated worse than notorious gangster Al Capone.

“Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and ‘Public Enemy Number One,’ or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement – although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion?” Trump tweeted.

Manafort, a longtime Republican operative, is currently on trial for charges of tax and bank fraud in Alexandria, Va.- READ MORE

