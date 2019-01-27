WATCH: Bill Maher attacks Covington Catholic students in disgusting tirade, ‘jokes’ about pedophilia

Liberal Bill Maher attacked the Covington Catholic High School students on his show “Real Time” Friday, launching into a disgusting tirade that included jokes about pedophilia.

During a monologue addressing the incident, Maher targeted Nicholas Sandmann, the 16-year-old student at the center of the controversy. Sandmann was videoed starring at Native American elder Nathan Phillips while wearing a “Make America Great Again.” A short, out-of-context video clip sent the incident viral.

"I don't blame the kid, the smirk-face kid. I blame lead poisoning and bad parenting. And, oh yeah, I blame the f**king kid, what a little prick," Maher said, referring to Sandmann.