NFL HALL of FAMER Uses Texas School Shooting for Racial Rant: Police Protect White Mass Shooters, But Kill Blacks

Twitter might to be the best test to prove brain damage for retired NFL players.

And the poster child for that campaign would certainly be Shannon Sharpe.

The NFL Hall of famer Tweeted Friday in response to the school shooting in Texas, turning the tragedy into a race rant.

Stay classy, NFL.

