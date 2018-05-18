NFL HALL of FAMER Uses Texas School Shooting for Racial Rant: Police Protect White Mass Shooters, But Kill Blacks

Twitter might to be the best test to prove brain damage for retired NFL players.

And the poster child for that campaign would certainly be Shannon Sharpe.

The NFL Hall of famer Tweeted Friday in response to the school shooting in Texas, turning the tragedy into a race rant.

How do these (white) mass shooters keep getting taken alive and Blks with cell phones end up dead? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 18, 2018

The cellular providers should really do something about this injustice. Maybe folks can pay extra per month not to get shot. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 18, 2018

Stay classy, NFL.

